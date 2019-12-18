Gladys Hogoboom (Steely) passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Robert Hogoboom and her parents. Gladys is survived by children Robert M. (Mary Pat), John Hogoboom and Renee Hogoboom, six beloved grandchildren, Josh, Adam, Conlee, Leia, Mariah and Dane, five great-grandchildren and numerous close family members and friends.
The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service in the sanctuary of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.