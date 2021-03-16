Helen Sivald Braun

Age 99 of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021. Preceded in death by first husband, Ralph W. Sivald, and second husband, William K. Braun, and daughter, Peggi (Margaret) Cole. Survived by children: Diane (James) Schoenrock, Joan (Alan) Shorr, Jon (Dianne) Sivald, Mary (Mark) Heberlein, Michael (Deborah) Braun, David (Holly) Braun; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Helen was an amazing woman. She had beautiful blue eyes with a smile and exuberance that emanated from within her being. Her loving and optimistic outlook was contagious to all who met her. Her favorite activities were being with family and friends and playing bridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org) in Helen’s name would be appreciated. A celebration of Helen’s life is being planned for early June. Please refer to Mueller Memorial’s website for details to be announced later. The family also invites you to share anecdotal stories. MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
