Age 96 of White Bear Lake, died on June 18th, 2021.  She led a full and active life touching the lives of many people. Survived by son, Gary (Susan); grandchildren, Paul (April), Dave (Karen), Joe (Tricia), and Emily (Spencer); 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Joan); and son-in-law, Jim.  Preceded by husband, Clarence; and daughter, Karen. A service will be held on Monday 7/12 at 11 a.m. at Community of Grace Lutheran Church (4000 Linden St, White Bear Lake, MN 55110). Visitation will begin 1 hour prior.  In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Community of Grace Church to benefit community missions and the Magnuson School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.