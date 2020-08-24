3-14-1958 – 8-7-2020
Went to her Heavenly home unexpectedly and peacefully on Friday August 7, Kalispell, Montana.
Born in Whitefish and raised in Kalispell, Montana.
Helen spent her career as a realtor, working in the Mahtomedi school district and volunteering at St. Jude of the Lake church and other charitable organizations.
Helen was loved by all who met her and was a wonderful friend, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and wife. She is survived by her sons, Trevor, and Alexander; Brother Sean (Jacquie), sisters Patricia and Jenifer (Tom); Nieces and nephews, Olivia, Carter and Marlie, Quin and Abbi.
There will be a celebration of life in Kalispell, Montana and in Mahtomedi, Minnesota at a later date when restrictions are lifted, and a Mass said in her name at St. Jude of the Lake in Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude of the Lake Church in her name.
