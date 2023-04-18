89, of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bob. She is survived by her daughter, Barb (boyfriend- Sherry), son, Chuck (Julie); grandsons, Sam and Ben; brother, Sam (Marie) Carlson; and other family and friends.
Helen graduated from Bethesda School of Nursing in 1957 and was a caring nurse for many years. She was an amazing and meticulous seamstress; a great baker; and loved to vacation and travel with her family. Helen was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother and she will be deeply missed.
