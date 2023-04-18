White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.