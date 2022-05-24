“The Mitten Lady.” Age 92 of Hugo. Formerly of White Bear Lake. Passed away on April 5, 2020. Hazel is preceded in death by her husband, Neil (Bud) Peck; parents; siblings; and great grandson, Zachary Pierre. She is survived by her children, Dwight (Peggy), Keith (LaVonne), Debbie (Tom) Cardinal, Kevin (Dawn), Rynold (Nancy), Craig, Nita (Dave) Kreiner and Toby; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and 2 sisters-in-law. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear, with visitation beginning one hour prior. 651-407-8300

