Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother
It’s with great sadness that the six children of Hazel Hennessey announce her passing at the age of 91, on August 31, 2021. A 1948 graduate of Mahtomedi High School, Hazel was fourth of eight children, and the last to survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton & Amanda Caulkins (Mullenax); siblings Elvin, Velma, Vernon, Dorthy, Betty, Clinton Jr., Edward & former husband Richard Hennessey. She is survived by children, Richard, Barbra (Tom) Clark, Deborah (Bill) Ramsey, Michael (Xiomara), John (Claire), Glenn (Stephen Kogut); nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; & countless friends & relatives. Hazel married at seventeen & worked her entire life (much of it at Sperry Univac/Unisys), only to continue helping others upon retirement, never moving far from her childhood home in Willernie. She was a 60-year member of Lake Drive (later Silver Lake) United Methodist church. Hazel gave selflessly, smiled tirelessly, and will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Her Life will take place Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E 7th Ave., North St. Paul 11:00 AM with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Private Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, St. Paul.
