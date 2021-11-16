Age 89, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Passed away peacefully on November 12, 2021. Harry was loved by many for his kindness, unassuming ways and quick wit. Always had a twinkle in his eyes and a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed by his family, beloved wife of 66 years, Dorothy; daughters Laurie (Gordy), Terry (Craig), Cathy (Greg), Nancy (Dave), and Jo (Tom); 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Harry retired from the US Postal Service after 35 years and was a favorite with people on his route. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH in White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to St. Pius X Catholic Church or charity of choice.
Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
