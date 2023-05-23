March 16, 1936 – March 10, 2023.
Harry “Larry” Lorain Fisk Jr, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023, at the age of 86, in Maplewood, Minnesota. Larry was born on March 16, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to Harry “Pete” Lorain Fisk Sr. and Golden “Scottie” Ruth McPherson and the oldest of four sons in the family.
Larry grew up in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, where he attended High School and his friends gave him the nickname “Luda” (as in Lutefisk). He was a gifted athlete and excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. As shooting guard and co-captain for SCF High School basketball team he played an important role in leading the team to the State Tournament in 1954. That same year, Larry also achieved a remarkable feat by pitching a no-hit, no run game in the high school baseball tournament. In addition to his involvement in high school sports, Larry enjoyed playing baseball for the Cushing Tigers, skiing at Trollhaugen, and playing golf and hockey.
After graduating from high school, Larry married the love of his life, Lois Minnie Wiesender, on September 11, 1954 at the famous Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They were later blessed with four children.
Larry was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin River Falls where he studied Psychology and Mathematics. He attended from 1969 to 1972 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree. Larry worked at Andersen Corporation before becoming a Chemical Dependency Technician and later a Human Resource Manager at Tenere Inc. Larry took up running and ran Grandma’s Marathon at the age of 46 in 3 hours and 40 minutes.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Dick Fisk and sister-in-law Karen Fisk. He is survived by his wife, Lois, his children Terry Fisk and wife Jeannine (Eau Claire, WI), Cindy Newlin and husband Tim (Taylors Falls, MN), Randy Fisk and wife Laurie (Shoreview, MN), Rick Fisk (Maplewood, MN), brothers Jon Fisk (Mahtomedi, MN) and Eddie Fisk and wife Sandie (Venice, FL), as well as thirteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid traveler and sports fan who loved cheering on his favorite teams (Minnesota Golden Gophers) and the Chicago Cubs with his brother Jon. Larry was known for his athleticism, sense of humor and kind heart. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
Larry’s cremains will be buried in the St. Croix Falls, WI Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
