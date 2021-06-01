Hanna Eve Hall, age 28, of White Bear Lake, MN passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Her addiction struggles took her from us years ago, but it recently took her life.
A celebration of Hanna's life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake. Visitation will start at 1pm.
Hanna Eve Hall was born December 31, 1992 in Maplewood, MN the daughter of Peter and Susan (Leszinski) Hall.
She attended grade school at Lakeaires Elementary in White Bear Lake and later graduated from White Bear Lake Area High School in 2011. She also worked on a cosmetology degree from Century College. Growing up, she had a passion for dancing at 4th Street Dance Center and was also a member of the hip hop dance line in high school. Hanna liked to play slow pitch softball in the summertime with her friends. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with her family. She had a great work ethic and started working at the age of 15 until her addiction controlled her. She cared so much for others and made sure they felt loved. Hanna will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Hanna was preceded in death by her Dad, Peter and grandparents, Don and Donna "Peachy" Hall.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mom, Susan Hall of White Bear Lake, MN; siblings: Amberlea Haessly of Arkansaw, Wisconsin; Natalie (Nathan) Schumann of Storm Lake, IA; Chris (Alyssa) Hall of North Branch, MN; Angela Hall of Newport News, VG; nieces and nephews: Daryon, Julianah, Ivan, and Maelina Ascencio; Madelyn and Mason Hall; Wyatt Schumann; grandparents: Richard and Barbara Leszinski of North St. Paul, MN; uncles and aunts: Roxxy (Jennifer) Hall of New Brighton, MN; Mary Jo (Scott) Hangge of Woodbury, MN; Sara (Mark) Magnuson of Hugo, MN; Bonnie (Dave) Grayden of Vadnais Heights, MN; Jackie Hall of Circle Pines, MN; Jenny (Bob) Valstad of Rosemount, MN, Nick Hall of White Bear Lake, MN, Steve (Karen) Leszinski of Lino Lakes, MN; Lori (Mike) Bauer of Rochester, MN; Lynda Leszinski of White Bear Lake, MN; cousins; extended family and many friends.
Addiction takes our loved ones everyday. It is not something to be ashamed of, it is a disease that needs more attention!
If you or somebody you know is suffering from substance abuse disorder or mental health issues, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services website at samhsa.gov or call the 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
