Haley Kristine Stoehr-Magnuson, age 25 of St. Paul, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Haley will be deeply missed by her mother, Jessica (Deion) Torgerson; father, Matt (Melissa) Magnuson; siblings, Devin, Destiny, Manden, Donovan, Mason, Isabella, and Maverick; maternal grandparents, Paul and Gaby Stoehr; paternal grandparents, Arnie and Sue Magnuson; other loving family, especially her auntie Kate and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Matthew.
The family wishes to thank the staff of AccentCare Hospice for their great care of Haley, especially Karen, Terry, Linnea, Liz, Karen, Marie, and Rebecca.
Memorial Gathering will be Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 4-7 p.m. at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul.
Wulff 651-776-1555, wulfffuneralhome.com
