Age 71 of White Bear Lake, died suddenly surrounded by his wife and children on Oct. 23, 2021. Greg is preceded in death by his father, Thomas A. Thompson; mother, Jean LaVonne Thompson; mother-in-law (Doris), and father-in-law (Orville). He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Becky Thompson; children, Tom (Tiffany), Ted (Janice), Theresa (Brian); and 9 grandchildren, Maren, Gaven, Caden, Allyson, Brayden, Brianna, Emmett, Norah, and Lucas.
Greg was born and raised in Minneapolis and graduated from Brown Institute. He started his career at Shaak Electronics then moved onto Dayton Hudson Corp and Target for over 20 years.
Then he purchased S&M Electro-Tech where he enjoyed talking about radios, vintage cars, and speakers with all of his customers. Outside the working world, Greg was an active volunteer in Boy Scouts and church committees. He enjoyed spending time at the cabin, fishing, hunting and woodworking. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren doing these activities. Greg had a love of old music, antique cars, food, and activities with family and friends. A visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 1 from 5pm - 7pm at Bradshaw Funeral Home. A service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to either: Christ the King Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake (1660 Birch Lake Avenue in White Bear Lake 55110) or Antique Auto Club of America (112 NE 5th St., Melrose, MN 56352).
