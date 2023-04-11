(nee Roberts)
Age 95 of Mahtomedi
Grace passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on March 19, 2023. Grace was born May 21, 1927, to William and Julia (Pinelli) Roberts, in St Paul MN. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Bevins; parents, 5 brothers; 1 infant sister. Survived by children, David Anger, Darlene Anger, Diane, William (Joni Marty) & Joseph (Karen) Bevins; stepchildren; Jean Peterson (Gary), Robert (Jan) Bevins, Wanda Pederson & James (Cheryl) Bevins; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; One brother, Thomas (Betty) Roberts; sisters-in-law, Eileen, Annette & Lisa; also, many nieces, nephews & friends. Grace grew up a resident of Frogtown in St Paul, Homecoming Queen and graduate of St Agnes 1945.
Visitation 4-7 pm Friday, April 14th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am Saturday, April 15th, at St. Jude of the Lake, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, MN, With visitation 10:30-11:30 am prior to Mass. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery held at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Jude of the Lake Church or St Jude’s Children’s Research.
