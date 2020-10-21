1924-2020
Grace passed away peacefully October 16, 2020 at age 96 with her daughter Diane by her side & her family’s love surrounding her. Grace was born May 9, 1924 in Stanton, MN. She lived in Cannon Falls, MN and New York as a young child. She moved to Hugo at age 10 when her parents opened Traeger’s Restaurant. In the 40 years her family owned the restaurant Grace made many life-long friends. She was a 1941 WBLHS graduate & attended the University of MN. Grace married her high school sweetheart, Lt. Douglas A. Chambers in 1943. The couple was stationed in VA and NC before Doug went overseas. Tragically, Grace became a widow at age 20 when Doug was killed near Normandy on June 7, 1944. After moving to MI, she met & married the love of her life, Edward Waugh in 1945. In 1949, Ed contracted Polio & was hospitalized for 8 months. Grace was by Ed’s side throughout his lengthy illness & rehabilitation. Although Ed was never able to walk again, Grace & Ed enjoyed a full life. They worked side-by-side as business owners (Edward’s Motel & Waugh Assoc. Tax Accounting), travelled with close friends, & most importantly, raised their daughters; Connie, Kathy & Diane.
The lights of Grace's life were her children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. She loved making music at church with Connie, working with Kathy during tax seasons, and spending the day running errands & stopping for a “quick bite” with Diane. She loved to spoil her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Her pantry was always stocked with everyone’s favorite foods. She loved to cook and no one ever left her house hungry. If family, friends or neighbors had a concert, play or sporting event, Grace was there, 20 minutes early, to cheer them on.
Grace was proud to be a Hugonion. She was active in many community organizations including the Lion’s Club, Historical Commission (founding member) & WBLHS Alumni Assoc. She loved music & enjoyed singing with the Silver Harmony Singers & the First Presbyterian Church Choir. Grace was a member of First Presbyterian Church WBL for 68 years. She served as a Deacon & volunteered in countless other capacities.
Grace served God through her kindness & compassion. She always had a smile, a hug, & a piece of candy for everyone she met. She looked for ways to help people through their times of crisis & she could always see the good in every situation. She was someone you could always count on to be there for you. Grace truly loved people unconditionally & will be missed by many more than can be named here:
She is preceded in death by her first husband Doug Chambers, husband of 54 years Edward Waugh, & parents Walter & Irene Traeger. She is survived by her daughters Connie (Donald) Hamilton; Kathy (Neil) Peltier; & Diane (Gary) Lovas. Grandchildren Curt (Tanya) Hamilton, Sharie (Michael) Howard; Cole Peltier; Christi (Drew) Peterson; Wayd (Jeana) Lovaas; Kelli (Rob) Galceran; Amber (Barry) Hand; and Noel (Sara) Lovas. Great-Grandchildren Nathan, Madilyn, Braden, Ainsley, Echo, Madison, McKenna, & Olivia as well as the entire Lovas family. Special thanks to her church family, her treasured friends and her caregivers at Cerenity who brightened her days.
Once restrictions are lifted, the family will honor Grace's wishes by planning a memorial service, with food to follow of course! Please send special memories & messages to the family at gracewaughmemories@gmail.com Memorials preferred to First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, as Grace would say, “Buy yourself something nice.”
