Of White Bear Lake. Preceded by husband Delmar Schley, son Steven Schley, brothers Kenneth Stillson and Leslie Stillson. Survived by daughters Karen (Joseph) Driessen of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Susan (Jim) Claseman of Savage, Minnesota; daughter-in-law Debbie Schley; sister Janice Abbott (sister); Grandchildren, Elizabeth and Allison Driessen, Amanda and Alex Claseman.
Service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3770 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake, on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior. Burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Mahtomedi. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home
