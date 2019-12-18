Milo A. Graber, age 92, of Hugo. Preceded in death by wife Ruth. Survived by children Keith (Teddy), Kevin (Lisa), and Milo; grandchildren Carl (Brenda), Christina, and Mike; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Mahtomedi.
Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.