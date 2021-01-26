Age 80, a 38-year resident of Buena Park, California, originally from Lexington, Minnesota, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021. A humble and unassuming man with a larger-than-life personality, uncanny wit, extraordinary sense of humor, and superhuman mental and physical strengths, he defeated cancer over 15 years ago and battled Parkinson’s disease courageously for years as it slowly sapped his physical strength and mental sharpness, but never his determination or love for life and family.
After losing his father tragically as a teenager, he stepped up to keep the family businesses thriving. This education in business and life defined him and taught him that he could achieve great success while inspiring others and having fun along the way. Forgoing a formal college education, he married at 18 his wife of 62 years, Janet, and followed his love for business and motorsports to an accomplished career, retiring as a Senior Vice President of Yamaha Motor Corporation USA in 2004.
Putting others before self, always, he found joy in providing for his family, fixing anything in MacGyver-like fashion, caring for countless pets, and supporting the interests of his wife, kids, and grandkids. A car enthusiast, he bought and fixed far more cars for others than for himself, though he loved to share stories and pictures of cars he owned as a kid, including his custom painted 1957 Corvette “Fuelie”.
His confident, selfless leadership of the family set the gold standard for a strong father and mentor. His spirit will live on daily in the way his children hope to raise their own families.
He is preceded in death by parents, Gordon S. Huse and Mildred L. Huse and sister, Diane Huse. Survived by wife, Janet L. Huse (Dahler), six children: Kim Meline (Joel), Gordon S. Huse II, Cathy Huse, William D. Huse (Lola), Daniel Huse (Mary) and Jonathan Huse (Shayna), and six grandchildren: Katie Meline, William G. Huse, Calvin Huse, Hana Huse, Lexi Huse, and Hudson Huse.
Private services will be held in California, followed by a private funeral at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel and burial at Hillside Cemetery in Minneapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.