On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Gloria Tarmann, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 91 with her daughter, Linda, at her side.
Gloria was born in 1928, in Chisholm, Minnesota, to Helen (Lisowski) and Theodore Glatke. She was educated at Edison High School, later attending Minneapolis Vocational Technical Institute. On October 2, 1948, she married Vernon Tarmann. They raised two daughters, Linda and Kathleen.
Gloria had a passion for life. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was great fun. She had many interests including reading, gardening, traveling. She was accomplished at sewing for her family, made wonderful orange rolls and Polish specialities. She regularly volunteered at Girl Scouts and in her daughters’ classrooms. She had a kind and compassionate spirit and was always willing to help others.
Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Vernon, and beloved sister, Margaret. She is survived by her two daughters: Linda (Craig) and Kathleen (William), three grandchildren: Lisa, Brent and Alexandra, five great grandchildren and caring friend, Nancy.
A celebration of her life will be held at Waverly Gardens, 5919 Centerville Road, North Oaks, MN, 55127. Details will be forthcoming. Tributes may be sent to 5624 Fisher Street, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, 55110.
