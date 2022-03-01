Glenn Orville Wilkinson, Jr, age 80, was welcomed into heaven on Monday, Feb. 21 at 3:21 a.m. His last moments were spent at his home, surrounded by family.
He was a faith-filled man who spoke openly to others about God’s grace and love. He showed God’s love to all of those around him and was singing God’s praises with his last breaths.
Glenn married his wife, Karen, 53 years ago on July 29, 1968 in Michigan. They have called many places home over the years, finally settling in White Bear Lake to spend time with their family. Glenn actively served in the Marine Corps for 20 years and retired as a Gunnery Sargent.
Glenn was a humble man of integrity, advocating for others no matter the cost. He was a wise mentor for each of his family members, always giving small nuggets of hope to help others get through their days. He was a person you could tell anything to and not feel judged, but instead supported. He encouraged others to “not sweat the small stuff” and “not focus on things that make you sad,” and he reminded everyone to make the most of the time with the people you love.
He loved the simple life, always asking for peace and quiet for his birthday and Father’s Day. He enjoyed mastering the grill at family BBQs, playing cribbage, gin rummy, and pinochle with his kids and grandkids, and sneaking off for date nights at the casino with his wife. He loved to learn, to read, and to tell jokes to anyone who would listen.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Karen Beth Wilkinson, daughters Michele Louise Wilkinson (Chris Bartholomew), Jenifer Dawn Swanson (Joshua), Nicole Renee Wilkinson (Jacob Green), and Laura Beth Grawe (Jared); grandchildren Jake Ryan Wood (Amanda Burchell), Jordan Cole Wood (Olivia Conlin), Anya Simone Diehl, Sophia Moon Green, Ella Maree Johnson, Audrey Willow Grawe, Norah Harmony Swanson, and Oliver Glenn Grawe; great grandchildren Paxton Reign Wood, Navy Hayes Wood, and Nash Crew Wood; sisters Juanita Devine and Linda Galbrait; brother Dennis Wilkinson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Velva Wilkinson, brother, George Wilkinson, and sister, Bonnie Wilkinson.
Per Glenn’s request, the family will not be holding a funeral. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the American Heart Association or your favorite local charity.
