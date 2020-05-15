1930-2020
Girard (Jerry) Joseph Parnell, 89, of White Bear Lake, MN, was called home by our Heavenly Father on May 2, 2020, a victim of COVID-19. The youngest of eight siblings, he was born August 2, 1930 in Somerset, Wisconsin to Edmund and Victoria Parnell.
Jerry worked a few years following high school before joining the US Air Force. While stationed at Lowry AFB in Denver he met the love of his life, Diane M. Light. They were married on October 24, 1953 in Steamboat Springs, CO. Diane passed away in 2016. Over their 63 years of marriage, they lived in Denver, CO (1953-55), Green Bay, WI (1956-69), Marshall, MN (1969-92), Steamboat Springs, CO (1992-2008), and Green Valley, AZ (2008-2019). Jerry relocated to Minnesota in 2019 to be closer to some of his children.
Jerry was trained as an engineer and spent his early career in broadcast television at an NBC affiliate in Green Bay, WI. He moved his family to Marshall, MN in 1969 to join the faculty of a new state college where he taught radio and TV broadcasting while earning his college diploma with the first graduating class. He subsequently became the chief staff engineer of media communication for the college and retired after 23 years to move with Diane to Steamboat Springs, CO, where they lived for the next 16 years. They traded the snow and cold for the warmer climate of Green Valley, AZ in 2008.
Regardless of where they lived, Jerry and Diane were always involved in their local Catholic church and spent several years in leadership with the Marriage Encounter faith-based enrichment movement. They always enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. Their purchase of a small travel trailer afforded many weekend outings with their growing family for countless hours of cards and game playing, berry picking, canoeing, fishing, s’mores and campfire songs. They took many family vacations across the US, often to National Parks and to Colorado where they shared their love of skiing with their children. A life-long Green Bay Packer fan, Jerry also enjoyed most college sports.
Jerry could fix almost anything and taught himself how to keep up with changing technology. He was always the first to help anyone and never knew a stranger. He will be remembered for his embracing smile, engaging personality, and especially for his devotion to his wife and family that set a high standard for his children to follow. He will be deeply missed.
Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, his siblings, and his grandson, Timothy. He is survived by his five children: sons, Steven (Donna) Parnell of Fairmont, MN; Charles (Barb) Parnell of Woodland Park, CO; daughters, Karen (Mike) Pirozzoli of Pine Springs, MN; Ellen (Ken) Ellson of Falcon, CO; Polly (David) Novack of Inver Grove Heights, MN; and 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled this summer. His ashes will be placed alongside his beloved wife’s remains at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parnell Family Scholarship (c/o SMSU Foundation) or to your local food shelf.
