Shoreview, MN
Born June 23, 1933 in Milnor, ND; Died June 26, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents Merle and Genevieve Girard, son Glen, brother Jarvis, and daughter-in-law Valerie.
Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Shirley, son Tony, daughter Cindy, daughter-in-law Paula.
Grandpa Al to eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Brother to Yvonne Ziwisky and Linda McCormack.
Al grew up in the Como area and graduated from Washington High School. He served 26 years in the Navy Reserve, retiring as Chief petty officer. He was a typesetter in the printing industry for many years. Al played hockey and was a coach in the Roseville area. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many years at their cabin in Wisconsin.
Al was a member of the French Canadian Society and sang with “Les Canadienne Errants” for many years. Memorial service 2pm Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (Visitation 1pm), 9185 Lexington Avenue North, Circle Pines, MN 55014
