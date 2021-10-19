Ginie Ann Cramer, age 75, of Lake Elmo, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on October 13, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Ginie will be held at 11:00AM, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Bradshaw (4600 Greenhaven Drive). Family and friends may visit 1 hour prior. Luncheon to follow.
