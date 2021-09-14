Gerhardt H. Pareigat, 95, of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota went to his heavenly home on September 3, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Baltz; daughter Monica (Dean) Held; son Thomas (Kim) Pareigat; grandchildren Andrea (Corey) Robideau, Jonathan (Katie) Held, David Held, Lauren (Khoi) Dao, Marissa Pareigat; 6 great-grandchildren and many extended relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his first wife, Clara, in 2006. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Eagle Brook Church, White Bear Campus, 2401 Buffalo Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to READ Ministries, 203 Cooper Avenue N., Suite 350, St. Cloud, Minnesota 56303 (www.readministries.org). Funeral arrangements through Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services.
Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services (651-407-8300)
