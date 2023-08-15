Gerald died on August 4, 2023. He lived to be 100 years and 5 months old. Jerry was born to Arthur and Mabel (Carlson) Matthies in White Bear Township on February 22, 1923. He graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1941. He enlisted in the Army on 1/25/1945 and was stationed in Japan as an Army PFC Cook for most of his service. He was honorably discharged on November 19, 1946. He returned home to work the farm with his parents. In 1949 he met Virginia Clausen and they were married on October 11, 1952. Sadly, this was a short-lived marriage as Virginia died from cancer on May 21, 1956. Jerry and his parents sold their farm and moved to Lindstrom in 1969. Jerry worked on and off for Johnson Brothers Moving Company and Paul Holm Auctioneering.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, and parents, Arthur, and Mabel. He is survived by close friends. A private burial will be held later.
