Age 93, passed away January 3, 2021. Born to Clarence M. Cunningham and Mamie Watson Cunningham. Preceded in death by parents, beloved wife, Loretta Ann (Fraas) Cunningham; son, David; daughter, Mary; brother, LeRoy; sisters, Laura Carlson, Amanda Nadeau, Marcella Schenk, Maxine Search, Ruth Johnson and Dorothy Lindholm. Survived by children, John (Kim), Colleen Ketcham, Jeffery (Debra), Roger, Joanne, Christopher (Anita), Rebecca (Mike); 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Gerald grew up in White Bear Lake next to the “Cheese Shop”. He joined the Army in 1945 to 1947, serving in Germany, and the Navy Reserve in 1950 to 1954. He married the love of his life Loretta in 1948. They settled in Vadnais Heights, moved to California and returned to settle in his home town, White Bear Lake. He owned and operated A - Cure Auto in St. Paul for many years, worked various jobs even during retirement finally retiring from Hugo Auto parts as a driver at 84.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
