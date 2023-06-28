August 8, 1944 – June 7, 2023.
Passed away after a long illness of Lewy Body Dementia. Preceded in death by mother, Fern; father, Bernerd; brothers, Bernerd and Greg. Survived by husband, Marvyn; sons, Brent and Jason; sisters, Jackie, Roxanne, Deborah, and Jan; brother, Scott; and grandchildren, Yahna, Mallory, Lily and Sierra whom she loved dearly.
Georgia had a very unique work career starting at 3M Co. Then UOP Johnson, then ITT industrial credit, then ETA systems. She then worked for Senator Nick Coleman and Bob Goff Advertising Co, and then finally KSTP TV where she retired from. Georgia Represented KSTP in Executive Women International – St. Paul Division where she was elected President serving in that role until her retirement.
A Memorial Service was held in Georgia’s honor on Friday, June 23, at Bradshaw Funeral Home in White Bear Lake.
