Longtime resident of White Bear Lake. Passed away July 14, 2022.
Born in Des Moines, IA on March 30, 1933. Survived by wife of 61 years, Dolores; children George (Bernadette), Matthew (Debby), Martin, Elizabeth Klute and Richard; 6 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter and extended family & friends. Attended Dowling Catholic High School and Drake University in Des Moines, was a proud US Marine Corp veteran who served in Korea. Special thanks to Health Partners Hospice especially Jordan. Memorial at a later date.
Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.