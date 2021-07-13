George (Bill) William Huber passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 14, 2020. Survived by his wife, Janet Huber, children Tim Huber (Nancy), Jody Terhaar (Karl), Carole Garrison (John), Anne Huber, Chris Huber; 11 grandchildren (Jess, Abby, and Jake Huber, Jeremy, Justin, and Rachel Terhaar, Joe (Josee) and Sarah Garrison, and Katie, Sam, and Maddie Huber, one great grandchild expected in December, and his brother Dennis. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 1:30 – 5:30 pm, at Podvin Park (1700 9th Street, White Bear Lake). We welcome friends, family, neighbors and former co-workers to join us as we celebrate Bill’s life and the great love he had for all of us.

