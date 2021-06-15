In loving memory of Geoffrey Lee Peel who left us too early on May 16, 2021- we honor you and your life. Son of Mel Roloff (who was also taken from us too early), and Helen Peel. Brother to Jeremy Roloff, Jennifer Roloff, and Laura Peel. Father to Kimber, Ivan, Myakala, Antonyo, Shine, Odin, and Freya. Cousin, nephew, uncle, grandfather, and friend to many, Geoffery was a treasure. Most importantly, he was a faithful fiancé to 6-year partner, Miss Tanya McParlen, whom he loved fiercely. Tanya, we give you our highest condolences. Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we find peace that Geoffrey has reunited with his father, Mel, who he cherished. Geoffrey, you will be missed tremendously and will be loved forever.
Your family
