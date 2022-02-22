Gary Donald Dawson, age 79, Backus, Minnesota, died on Feb. 13, 2022, after fighting a long courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Louella Pearl and Stanley (Buster) Dawson, his grandparents Harry and Frieda Dawson and Emma and Otto Rennecke, and his daughter Linda Sue. He is survived by his wife Jean of 57 years, his children Carol (Caroline) and Thomas John (TJ), aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Gary was a political reporter for the St. Paul Pioneer Press for 31 years. He served as a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Army, trained in heavy artillery and was an information officer.
He was active with the American Legion, both Post 507 Mahtomedi, Minnesota, and Post 368 in Backus, Minnesota.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, dancing, staging theatrical productions for the American Legion, and gathering with friends.
A service will be held in Backus, Minnesota, sometime in late spring, to be announced later. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that any memorial gifts be made to the Backus American Legion or the Eagles Healing Nest for wounded veterans, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
