Garret Siebe Roosma, 70, of Marco Island, Florida, formerly of Hugo, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home in the care of AVOW Hospice. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Emily Goodpasture Roosma. He is also survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Colin and Laura of Croton-On-Hudson, New York and Ian and Kate of Bethesda, Maryland as well as four grandchildren, Calvin, Ravella, Bruce, and Remmy.
Garret was a graduate of Montclair Academy, Ohio Wesleyan University, and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. His career in finance took him from The Amerada Hess Corp. to General Cable Corp., Butler International, The Hertz Corp., and Smarte Carte Inc. where he was Executive Vice President and CFO. He was an MBA, CPA, and CCM.
