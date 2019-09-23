Marilynn Marcella (Kuenkel) Garin
It is with great sadness that the family of Marilynn Marcella (Kuenkel) Garin announces her passing from cancer on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife and best friend for 61 years of James Richard Garin and much loved mother of Kathleen (Corky) Fleischman, Jilleen (David) LeTourneau, Thomas (Darci) Garin, and Jennifer (Richard) Zimdars. Cherished grandmother of Chelsea, Chad, Kristine (Kyle), David (Luisa), Daniel, Wyatt, Lawton, Zachary (Kandice), and Amanda (Ken). Great-grandmother of Jack, Della, Lucy, Ana, and Ryleigh. Marilynn was predeceased by her father, Ralph Kuenkel, mother, Elsie (Schouweiler) Kuenkel, sister, DorothyRose (Clayton) Munson and brother, Ralph Jr. “Skippy”, all of North St. Paul. Marilynn was born in North St. Paul, MN and raised her family in White Bear Lake before retiring to Florida. She is survived by numerous other family and friends.
Mass services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Englewood, Florida on Thursday, October 10 at 9:30 a.m. Burial services at Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida will be private for the family after the service.
