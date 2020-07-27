Nov 5, 1958 – July 24, 2020
Gale passed away at home, unexpectedly from natural causes. She is with the Lord, in eternal peace.
Preceded in death by parents, Ralph & Ruth; brothers Gary and Randy.
Survived by Son Jonathan; siblings, Linda Bruce, Dennis (Joan), Alan (Linda), Loren (Kathy), Roxy (Warren) Elinger, Robyn (Larry) Evans, many nieces and nephews.
