Age 87
From White Bear Lake, Minnesota
Passed away after short illness surrounded by family. 1/12 of Dick’s Dozen. Preceded in death by wife of 32 years, Joyce, sister Arlene and brother Dick. Survived by children Polly (Tony) Zais and Patty (Steve) Youngquist; grandchildren Dan, Kelly (Cody), Sarah, Tory (Jeremy), Leah, Jenna and Amanda; great grandchildren Eli, Claire, Benjamin, Colton; siblings Isabelle, Marilyn, Evelyn, Mike, Bonnie, Susie, Carol, Jolene and Larry; wife Lois; son Mick. Fred was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, sibling, and uncle. If you needed something, he was there, no questions asked. He followed his grandchildren’s events without fail; he never missed a baseball game, gymnastics meet, school program, dance recital, horse show or track meet. He made weekly visits with donuts to visit with the grandkids and shared his lemon drops! Fred was an avid Twins and Wild fan and loved golf. We will miss all the really corny jokes, family meetings with blackberry brandy, sharing a Miller Lite and Hershey candy bars. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Ave, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. The Mass will be live streamed at churchofstpiusx.org/spxlive. A private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Arthritis Foundation. Arrangements Honsa Family Funeral Home.
