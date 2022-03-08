Frank W. Pazlar, age 88, of Dellwood, Minnesota passed away March 3.  He is survived by his wife of 66 years Jane; and children, Mark (Linda), Debbie (Rob), Michael (Heidi), Sharon (John Misgen), John (Jody). A mass of Christian burial Friday March 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Lake church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55110 with Visitation one hour prior at the church. Reception following the service at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake. Private family interment. Memorials preferred to St. Mary's of the Lake church. Mueller Memorial-White Bear Lake www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944

