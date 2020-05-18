Age 77, formerly of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by parents Melville and LaVern, and brother Mel Jr. Survived by sister Joan Evans, brothers Tom (Judy) and Ken (Elaine), and nine nieces and nephews. Frank was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing, music, hot rods and Pepsi. Private family memorial.
Latest News
- Lino Lakes moves to change ambulance service provider
- Nadeau Acres proposal moves forward
- Centennial High School’s top senior musician, proud to be ‘band nerd’
- Letters to the Editor
- Anoka County firearm permits
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, May 19, 2020
- More than 100 pounds of meth seized in Shoreview drug bust
- Colorful graduation messages
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 100 pounds of meth seized in Shoreview drug bust
- Governor urged to reopen Minnesota
- Centerville’s ‘Chef Hot Hands’ has plans
- Dana Marie Hartwick (Halonen)
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Colorful graduation messages
- Born to act: Nok-Chiclana looks ahead after prep stage career
- Lino Lakes removes portable restrooms from parks
- ‘Music feeds his soul’
- At Home gets wish to build on vacant corner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
Are you wearing a mask when you are out in public?
Societies around the world are encouraging (and sometimes enforcing) the use of non-surgical face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.