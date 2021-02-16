Age 71 of White Bear
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 6, 2021. She was a very caring soul, strong in her faith, and always willing to help those in need.
Preceded in death by her brothers, John and Joseph.
Survived by her sons, Tim Jr., Shawn, Casey (Allison); grandchildren, Collin, Arianna, Audrey; siblings, Ann, Delores, Theodore, George.
Private Family Service.
