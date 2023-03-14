Fletcher Graves Driscoll, Jr. was born on September 7, 1932 to Abigail Power and Fletcher Graves Driscoll, Sr. A graduate of Breck School (‘51), he studied French and geology at Carleton College (‘55). There he met his future wife Beverley and was impressed by her formidable intellect and adventurous nature. They married in 1956 and moved to Germany during his service in the Army. Upon returning to the United States, Fletcher spent several years building and selling boats at the White Bear Boat Yard. In a career pivot (and with four rambunctious sons at home), he completed his PhD in hydrogeology at the University of Minnesota. With experience in field work and university teaching, he earned multiple awards and recognition as a national expert, in addition to authoring the highly respected textbook Groundwater and Wells. Through his consulting business, he served as an expert witness in dozens of high-profile water contamination trials all over the country.
At the ripe age of 12, Fletcher purchased his first sailboat – this Y-Boat turned out to be a harbinger. As grandchildren entered the picture, Fletcher realized that it was becoming difficult to fit the whole family on the E boat. Naturally, the solution was to buy a bigger sailboat. Thus the Class A Scow returned to White Bear Lake in 2001 after a more than 70-year hiatus, much to the delight of many sailors on the lake. Fletcher often shared how proud he was of his four sons, and he delighted in his daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Whether spraying whipped cream directly into his grandchildren’s outstretched hands, sending small children out to float on pieces of ice on the lake, traveling the world with family or creating fantastical stories about the “Green Guy” who lived in the woods, Fletcher created innumerable magical adventures for his eight grandchildren. In his years of storytelling, he made sure to include a strong, smart female character who attempted to keep the boys out of trouble, created specifically to encourage his granddaughters.
