We will be celebrating Fletcher’s life on June 3 at the Universal Unitarian Church, 328 Maple Street, Mahtomedi.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 followed by the celebration program at 2:30. Colorful casual clothes are welcomed in honor of Fletcher’s playful side. For those who prefer zoom, the link is Webinar 898 3749 6993, http://bit.ly/FletcherDriscoll
