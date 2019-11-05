Nicholas S. “Opie” Ferro
Nick Ferro, 32 from Hugo, died unexpectedly on October 20, 2019. Beloved father and friend. Survived by fiancee Britny Ruckmar, daughter Aubrie Ferro, step children Lily and Jayden and many friends. Your smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed. I love you to the moon and back. One day we will be together again.
A balloon release was held October 26, 2019 and a Celebration of life was held November 2, 2019.
