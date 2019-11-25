Luella (Pat) Feil
Luella (Pat) M. Feil of White Bear Lake passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 after celebrating her 98th birthday with her children, grandchildren and care staff.
Pat was born near St. Claude, Manitoba, Canada and raised in Windom, Minn. where she graduated high school. After two years at Mankato Teacher’s College, Pat received her Teaching Certificate, and began her first job in a one-room school near Jeffers, Minn.
Pat and her boyfriend Henry Feil of Delft, Minn. were on a date when they heard the news about the bombing of Pearl Harbor; this news would change their lives. Henry was drafted into the Army and sent to Radio School in California and Georgia. When Pat attended his Radio School graduation in 1942 in Athens, Georgia, Henry proposed and gave Pat an engagement ring on Christmas Day, which they spent in Atlanta. Pat and Henry were married in a ceremony in her mother’s living room on May 28, 1943. Afterward, Pat continued teaching, while Henry went back to Fresno, and then to signalman’s school in Florida, before deploying to Saipan and Okinawa.
Pat devoted her life to her family, the Girl Scouts and the First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake. She will be remembered for her wonderful meals, her love of flowers, her letter writing, and lots of craft projects.
Visitation will be held on November 30, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. A private family service and interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include her sons Douglas Feil (Janice) of Story City, Iowa and Jim Feil (Cheri) of Nisswa, MN, and daughter Connie Feil Hukriede (Gary) of White Bear Lake. Also survived by five grandchildren: Chris, Jessica, Justin, Ben and Katie, five great grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by husband Henry A. Feil, parents Lindel and Laura (Muller) Silliman of Windom, and brother Orren N. Silliman of Sioux City, Iowa.
The family expresses thanks to ECUMEN Seasons of Maplewood, Gable Pines, and most recently SuiteLiving of Vadnais Heights for their loving care and comfort to Pat and the family. Memorials may be directed to SuiteLiving of Vadnais Heights in the name of Pat Feil.
