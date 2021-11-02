Age 70 of White Bear Lake, passed away October 24 after a brief illness. Born in Brazil, Indiana, Mike moved to Minnesota to join 3M’s Finance group. After retiring from 3M, he enjoyed working at Cooks of Crocus Hill for several years, but his true passion was always Christmas, especially his light display.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ruth Weaver. He is survived by his wife Anne; sister Lynne Barrett; father-in-law William Houghtby; sister-in-law Carol Houghtby; brothers-in-law Bruce (Diane) Houghtby and David (Pearl Kilbride) Houghtby; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held Wednesday, November 3 at the TRIA EVENT CENTER, 5959 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, MN from 3-6pm with time at 4pm to share your favorite Mike stories. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Heart Association.
www.honsafamilyfuneral.com, 651-429-6172
