Eyvonne Buckley, Age 80 of Oakdale passed away suddenly at United Hospital Feb. 15, 2021, surrounded by her family. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother will be remembered for her devotion and love of her family. Survived by her husband, Richard, of 64 yrs, Children: Doreen, Michelle, Bryan, RaeJean (Jeff). Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren: Brent (Chelsie) Elise, Abby, Christopher (Andrea), Riley, Karli, Brett, Monica (Jim), James, Justin, Kaylee, Zachary (Megan), Mikayla-Colbie, Austin, Dylan-Ayden.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Funeral & Cremation Service of Pine City – Swanson Chapel. Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Pine City.
