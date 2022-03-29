Loved his Green Bay Packers. 98 years young. Died on Jan. 4, 2022
Everett was born on a farm in Oconto Co, Wisconsin, but at a young age moved with his parents to Green Bay. After graduating from East High School in 1941 he attended St. Norberts College in DePere, Wisconsin, but left during his sophomore year to enlist in the Army Air Corps, where he served as a bombardier. Returning from service, he attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin, where he earned his BBA degree. After working in sales for 37 years, he retired in 1986.
Everett loved the outdoors and enjoyed teaching his sons how to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed fishing with his wife, Dolores. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 62 years, Dolores, and sons Brian and Gregory. Survived by daughter-in-law Kathy and grandchildren Alison and John.
Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, with reception to follow. Private family interment Ft. Snelling.
Memorials preferred to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
