February 4, 1940 — November 16, 2022
Evelyn L. (Lindgren) Vermeersch, 82, of White Bear Lake passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; parents, Olaf and Myrtle, and brother, Roger. She is survived by her children, Rick (Joleen) Jacobson, Jim (Ann) Jacobson, Carol Jacobson, and Steven (Carisa) Vermeersch; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Elvina Macmillen; and many other family and friends. Family was the most important to Evelyn and she will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.