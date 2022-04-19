Age 95. Passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2022. Lu grew up in the DeKalb, Illinois area and graduated from Northern Illinois University with a BS in Education. She and her husband, Clayt, raised their 3 daughters in White Bear Lake. They retired to Alexandria, Minnesota, traveling the winter in their 5th-wheel trailer for 12 seasons. Upon the death of Clayt after almost 49 years of marriage, Lu moved to the Maplewood area where she lived for the next 24 years, surrounded by family and enjoying her return to Arlington Hills Lutheran Church. In addition to her husband, Lu was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers & 3 sisters. She is survived by a sister-in-law and many nieces, nephews, friends, & neighbors – most recently at The Shores of Lake Phalen Senior Living. She will be greatly missed by her daughters; Cheri (Jim) Steinmueller, Ruth (Ted) Schwarzrock, & Dodi (John) Roesler; her grandchildren: Matt (Angela) Steinmueller, Sara (Ben) Laine, Nick (Ali) Schwarzrock, Tim (Camille) Schwarzrock, Liz (John) Sims, Joe Roesler, & Mike (Ran Tao) Roesler; and her great grandchildren; Madeline, Morgan, & Maria Steinmueller – Mason & Archer Laine – Avery & Milton Schwarzrock – Rylan Roesler. Visitation at Anderson Funeral Home, St. Paul on Friday, April 22 from 5-8 p.m. and at Roseville Lutheran Church (1215 Roselawn Ave., Roseville, Minnesota) on Saturday, April 23 with a visitation 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m. funeral service followed by graveside burial and a luncheon. Memorial preferred to the charity of your choice.
