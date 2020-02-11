Age 96, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husbands, William Johnson and Theodore Mason. Survived by children, Bill “BJ” Johnson (Judith), and Mark Johnson (Debby); step-children, Tom Mason (Paula), Barb Mauch (Pete), and Terri Schultz; grandchildren, Andrea & Nicholas Johnson, Angie Buckingham (Jake), Danie Aronson, Jeni Groppoli (Justin), Anne Yoder (Kasey), Kassie Mauch (Wendy Slagle), Jeff Mauch (Jenna), Will & Joe Schultz; many great-grandchildren. Memorial Service was Tuesday, January 28.

