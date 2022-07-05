Eunice Juanita Krinn, 95, Oakdale MN, June 26, 2022.
Born to Edna and Ervin in Milwaukee, WI. She met Dale Krinn during his training at Great Lakes Naval Station for his eventual role in the D-Day invasion. They married in 1945 and lived most of their married life near Germantown, WI. After Dale’s death in 1984, Eunice moved to Minnesota to be near her daughters and married Cecil Jolly of Vadnais Heights in 1988. Eunice worked as an RMA many years and enjoyed food, fashion, music, travel, and her cats. She is survived by sons Roger Krinn and Gene (Susan) Krinn, daughters Cheryl (George) Moore and Lori Reichert, brother Harold and his four children, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Although her physical health declined in recent years, her mind remained sharp to the very end. Eunice was a long-term member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, White Bear Lake, MN. A celebration of her life will be held in Germantown at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.