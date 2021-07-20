Born on 7-27-1927 in LeRoy Mn. Passed away June 30, 2021 at the age of 93. Eugene was a proud World War II Navy veteran having served in the South Pacific.
Preceded in death by his parents Dr. Glen and LuLu Halver, siblings Bernard and Donald. Survived by Janice, loving wife of 68 years; daughter Sheree (Chris), son Douglas (Brenda); Grandchildren: Scott (Emily), Derek (Christina), Mackenzie (David), Savannah (Jaylon), Shauna (Ben), Michael and six Great Grand children.
Burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery Thursday, August 12th at 9:45 a.m. with memorial service at Redeemer Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake at 11:30.
