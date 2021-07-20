Long-time resident of Mahtomedi. Gene passed away on June 21, 2021, age 85. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and foster parent. Preceded in death by parents James & Camila, sister Patricia (Herman) Weber, and son Bill (Janine).
Survived by loving wife (Peggy) of 63 years, children: Jerry (Kathy), Sandy, John (Kayla). Grandchildren: Bobby, Jessica, Kenny, Danny, Pat, Megan, Sam, Ryan, and Sean.
A Celebration of Life event will be held on Saturday, August 7th, 2021, 1:00-4:00pm, at Forster’s Dugout (96 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.